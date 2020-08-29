You Can Now Hire An Entire Mediterranean Island For Yourself

Italian Island Airbnb Airbnb

Sometimes, we need to get away from it all to take a breather. Fortunately, you can do so on your own private Italian island.

Not everyone is keen on travelling right now. That’s okay; we’re still enduring a pandemic after all, and people should only go abroad for a break when they feel it’s safe to do so. Nobody is rushing you onto a plane.

However, when that time comes, you can ease yourself back into vacationing in another country on Island Falconera in the venetian lagoon.

Airbnb Italian Island 3 Airbnb

Described by its host Anna as a ‘typical Venetian Farmhouse’, there’s six private rooms, a shared kitchen and shared bathrooms, ‘a spacious dining room with loft’ and if you want, a ‘possibility to rent the whole building’.

The Airbnb brief explains: ‘Welcome to Valle Falconera, a private island located next to Cavallino-Treporti, in the venetian lagoon. The location of this place, very close to Venice and surrounded by fauna and flora makes it a unique choice. For sure a different experience!’

Airbnb Italian Island 2 (1) Airbnb

Also, the host added: ‘Due to the coronavirus, we are disinfecting with particular care the surfaces that are touched most frequently between one reservation and another.’

During your stay, you’ll have full access to the entirety of the island. All this, and it only costs around £74 for a night.

Airbnb Italian Island Airbnb

The location has glowing reviews, with one person writing: ‘Oh my gosh this place is amazing. I booked last minute and Anna was so accommodating. I escaped the crowds of Venice with her picking me up by boat from the mainland… the home is incredible; old, beautiful, so much character.’

To find out more about Island Falconera, click here.