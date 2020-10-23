You Can Now Rent A Private Island In Florida With 5 Friends For Just $50 A Night Florida Island

A rental company in Florida is offering a group of six friends or family members the chance to stay on a private island for just $50 a night.

Hotels.com are giving people the option to spend their Thanksgiving in keeping with the rest of 2020 – away from others, by means of a week’s stay on an isolated holiday island.

East Sister Rock Island is just a quarter of a mile off the shores of Marathon, Florida, in the south-east of the United States, and boasts a private villa – because it’s the only accommodation on the remote spec of land – which comes with its very own chef.

Usually, this getaway would cost holiday makers upwards of $1,350 (just over £1,000) a night, but a pre-Thanksgiving week there (14-21 November), with a celebratory meal cooked up by the island’s professional chef, will cost just $2,000 (around £1,500) in total. Divide that up into individual nights and by the number of mates you’re able to take along, the luxury stay can be as little as $50 (£38) per night, which is an absolute steal.

So, instead of having to fork out in excess of $9,000 (£6,900) for a seven-day stint or nearly $15,000 (£11,000) during peak holiday periods, this affordable, socially-distanced paradise is now offered on a first come, first serve basis.

And in case you’re worried about missing out, don’t. The amazing price is available to visitors all year round.

If being on a remote island with picturesque views wasn’t enough, the Florida Keys location is famed for its fishing spots and boasts an incredible coral reef where you can explore the wonders of the ocean on a snorkelling tour.

The property is accessible via boat or helicopter, and spans 5,000 square feet where up to six adults can sleep comfortably.

Its 360 degree veranda means you can take in the stunning scenery from all angles, complete with an outdoor dining area and seating space to really relax by the ocean waves. There’s also an on-island swimming pool, with paddleboards and a kayak for those who wish to explore the open ocean.

With many people’s holidays cancelled this year, resorts will be looking to entice tourists back by any means they can, which could lead to more cheap getaways at a fraction of the pre-lockdown price.

Despite the world embroiled in the coronavirus pandemic, there are no travel restrictions to Florida. So, what are you waiting for?