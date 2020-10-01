unilad
You Can Stay In A Chocolate Orange Themed Room For Christmas

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Oct 2020 10:00
In what can only be described as the stuff dreams are made of, you can now stay in a room themed entirely around Chocolate Orange for Christmas.

Described as a ‘a sumptuous taste of relaxation’, the room at La Rosiere resort, France, is surrounded by beautiful, snowy mountains that will perfectly add to the festive feel.

The room boasts some very bright colours, based on the classic Terry’s Chocolate Orange blue and orange packaging.

It will, of course, be filled with Chocolate Orangey-goodness, with the Christmas tree boasting the iconic treat as baubles instead of your usual, inedible glass ones.

If that wasn’t enough, above your bed you’ll find a stocking filled with the Chocolate Oranges. There’s even toilet paper scented with, you guessed it, Chocolate Orange.

Adding to the chocolatey fun, the hotel will be putting on several Chocolate Orange specials that you can order to your room; from Hot Chocolate Orange to an array of desserts.

The description for the unique, festive room reads:

Tuck into your own exclusive segment of skiing luxury in our VIP chocolate orange hotel room. Set in La Rosiere, one of our stunning ski resorts in France, the hotel room is a sumptuous taste of relaxation, letting you bite into treat after treat and truly enjoy a once in a lifetime slice of the skiing action.

Perched 1,900 meters above sea level, our La Rosiere resort offers breathtaking 180° panoramic views across the snow-covered slopes. However in this hotel room, it’ll be more than just your eyes’ appetite that’s satiated.

While there hasn’t been an opening confirmed for the room just yet, you can keep up to date with when it’s available by signing up to the resort’s newsletter here.

