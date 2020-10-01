You Can Stay In A Chocolate Orange Themed Room For Christmas

Tuck into your own exclusive segment of skiing luxury in our VIP chocolate orange hotel room. Set in La Rosiere, one of our stunning ski resorts in France, the hotel room is a sumptuous taste of relaxation, letting you bite into treat after treat and truly enjoy a once in a lifetime slice of the skiing action.

Perched 1,900 meters above sea level, our La Rosiere resort offers breathtaking 180° panoramic views across the snow-covered slopes. However in this hotel room, it’ll be more than just your eyes’ appetite that’s satiated.