You Can Stay In A Pub And Pull Your Own Pints For £17 A Night

How would you fancy renting out an entire pub for you and a large group of friends for less money than it would cost to get a round in?

That’s right, you and 29 of your mates can now stay in a former pub – with a fully working bar, might I add – for less than £17 per person per night.

The converted Poacher’s Arms in the Peak District is now available to rent out for holidays and family celebrations – and massive blowouts with mates, of course – and comes fully equipped with a hot tub and football table.

The property, which is available to rent out via Sykes Cottages, features nine en-suite double bedrooms – two of which have added bunk beds, so they sleep a total of six people in one room and four in another. A further six guests can sleep on three sofa beds throughout the building.

If you’re worried you might get bored in the middle of the Peak District in an old pub, don’t be; the former pub has a games area featuring a selection of table games and books, table football and a Smart TV and games console.

Outside the building is a covered hot tub, a charcoal barbecue and plenty of outdoor seating, while for the younger members of the party there’s an enclosed children’s play area with swings, slide and climbing wall.

No doubt the most important part of the property though is the working bar, which is ‘in full working order for those evening get-togethers and for aspiring landlords in the party’.

Beer, lager and cider can be requested at a further cost before staying, with the owners fitting the full kegs before your arrival so you can learn to pour the drink yourself. If you’d rather be waited on, they can also provide bar staff – but where would be the fun in that?!

Reviews for the Poacher’s Arms are overwhelmingly positive, with one person describing it as ‘the best party venue ever’ and another writing: ‘We were 100% satisfied with the stay and would highly recommend to others. Absolutely no criticism whatsoever.’

Another wrote:

It was beyond perfect for our large group for a 30th Birthday weekend away! The house has everything – all areas covered! For us the working bar gave such a fun novelty factor to the weekend, with everyone wanting to take a turn at pulling pints – also having the option to buy local kegs of beer to be installed pre-visit was just great!

Prices start from £1,999 for four nights – which works out to £16.66 per person a night if staying with 29 other people – with the property currently being available as early as March 2 for that price.

Well, what are you waiting for? You can rent out the former pub here.