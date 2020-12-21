You Don't Need To Feel Festive But You Are Not Alone This Winter Pixabay

With Christmas just four days away, you’d expect people’s spirits to be sky high – but Christmas 2020 is going to be very different.

After the crappy year we’ve all endured, many had hoped some normality would have resumed by now, however that’s unfortunately not come to be the case.

While some areas of the UK are able to mix for Christmas Day and Christmas Day alone, families in southern parts of the UK have been hit with tier 4 restrictions which prevents them from leaving tier 4 areas or staying away from home overnight as of yesterday, December 20.

Those in tier 4 are also not allowed to mix with different households on Christmas Day – a harrowing prospect for those who live alone. Meanwhile, tier 4 restrictions are being implemented in Scotland from Boxing Day, December 26, for three weeks.

With all this in mind, it’s completely understandable to not feel particularly festive this year and down in the dumps; but it’s important to know that you’re not alone and there are people you can talk to who will help you get through this difficult time.

Here are some resources you can access if you’re struggling:

Anxiety UK – 03444 775 774 or visit anxietyuk.org.uk

Samaritans – 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.uk

Papyrus – 0800 068 41 41 or visit papyrus-uk.org

Bipolar UK – bipolaruk.org.uk

Shout – text ‘SHOUT’ to 85258 or visit giveusashout.org

Refuge – 0808 2000 247 or visit refuge.org.uk

Mind – 0300 123 3393 or visit mind.org.uk

Young Minds – 0808 802 5544 or visit youngminds.org.uk

OCD UK – 03332 127890 or visit ocduk.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – 0800 58 58 58 or visit thecalmzone.net

Beat Eating Disorders – 0808 801 0677 or visit b-eat.co.uk

Therapist of 18 years Zoe Clews also spoke to UNILAD giving some well-needed advice for people struggling with their mental health during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

Zoe said:

Good examples of supporting yourself this Christmas if you’re on your own would be making sure you are still treating yourself in loving and compassionate ways – some of these are practical such as treating yourself to a good Christmas dinner even if it’s only for you; wrapping up and getting yourself out in nature if possible; watching your favourite movies; dressing up anyway – it’s an instant mood lifter – and staying away from negative news and social media.

Pixabay

She continued: ‘Some of these are psychological – putting a ban on beating yourself up or judging yourself in any way for spending Christmas alone, reminding yourself that this is temporary, bringing as much acceptance to the situation as possible and banning the ‘compare and despair’ habit of looking at others Christmas situations and comparing it to your own. Staying connected to friends & family is also vital.’

Zoe added, ‘Christmas may not look anything like we wanted it to but the most important gift you can give yourself is kindness and self love right now.’

You can never have too much of that this Christmas.