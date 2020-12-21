unilad
You Don’t Need To Feel Festive But You Are Not Alone This Winter

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Dec 2020 15:47
With Christmas just four days away, you’d expect people’s spirits to be sky high – but Christmas 2020 is going to be very different. 

After the crappy year we’ve all endured, many had hoped some normality would have resumed by now, however that’s unfortunately not come to be the case.

While some areas of the UK are able to mix for Christmas Day and Christmas Day alone, families in southern parts of the UK have been hit with tier 4 restrictions which prevents them from leaving tier 4 areas or staying away from home overnight as of yesterday, December 20.

Those in tier 4 are also not allowed to mix with different households on Christmas Day – a harrowing prospect for those who live alone. Meanwhile, tier 4 restrictions are being implemented in Scotland from Boxing Day, December 26, for three weeks.

With all this in mind, it’s completely understandable to not feel particularly festive this year and down in the dumps; but it’s important to know that you’re not alone and there are people you can talk to who will help you get through this difficult time.

Here are some resources you can access if you’re struggling:

We at UNILAD have written several mental health-related articles to help you through this hard time, too. From what to do if you’re stressed and learning to celebrate your small victories, to coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) during winter lockdown and films that will help you take your mind off everything going on right now.

Therapist of 18 years Zoe Clews also spoke to UNILAD giving some well-needed advice for people struggling with their mental health during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

Zoe said:

Good examples of supporting yourself this Christmas if you’re on your own would be making sure you are still treating yourself in loving and compassionate ways – some of these are practical such as treating yourself to a good Christmas dinner even if it’s only for you; wrapping up and getting yourself out in nature if possible; watching your favourite movies; dressing up anyway – it’s an instant mood lifter – and staying away from negative news and social media.

She continued: ‘Some of these are psychological – putting a ban on beating yourself up or judging yourself in any way for spending Christmas alone, reminding yourself that this is temporary, bringing as much acceptance to the situation as possible and banning the ‘compare and despair’ habit of looking at others Christmas situations and comparing it to your own. Staying connected to friends & family is also vital.’

Zoe added, ‘Christmas may not look anything like we wanted it to but the most important gift you can give yourself is kindness and self love right now.’

You can never have too much of that this Christmas.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

