Young Dad Who Took His Own Life Has Ashes Shot From Cannon At Music Festival

Creamfields/Ryan Millen/GoFundMe

The family and friends of a young father who took his own life have said farewell in a unique and touching way, by having his ashes fired from a confetti cannon during a music festival.

Stuart Mitchell died aged 30 in July, leaving behind a three-year-old son. He had been due to attend the dance festival Creamfields, and rather than see the tickets go unused, his family chose to sell them.

The eventual buyers found out about the tragic circumstances behind the purchase, and said that hearing about Stuart had left them ‘rocked to their cores’.

Ryan Millen/GoFundMe

Keen to help the family pay tribute to their son, Ryan and Liam Millen arranged to take a special banner to display at the festival, which featured pictures of Stuart alongside the words ‘Celebration of life – This last dance is for you mate’.

But Stuart’s dad had one more slightly unorthodox request for the boys, asking them to take a portion of his son’s ashes with them to scatter on the festival site, so that he ‘truly went there one last time’.

The Millens agreed, but decided to go one step further by getting in touch with the festival’s organisers in an attempt to arrange a very special way for the ashes to be scattered.

And so, during Tiesto’s headline set on Sunday night, Stuart’s ashes were loaded into a confetti cannon and fired into the partying crowd.

Ryan Millen/GoFundMe

Ryan Millen told the Metro:

Words cannot express our gratitude to his family, to everyone who listened to his story and took pictures with the banner, and most importantly to the Creamfields production team for going above and beyond to honour his memory in such a fitting way. Stuart Mitchell, we are humbled to have been allowed to help you complete your journey with us.

Ryan is also running a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial for Stuart, whose sister, Laura, expressed her gratitude to the boys – who had never met Stuart or his family – for their selfless actions, saying that her brother would have done the same thing.

‘He’d have gone out his way to show love and support to a family, he’d have made sure that person got to Creamfields,’ she said. ‘So how strange, or perfect it is that his tickets landed in the right hands. It’s like a weird blessing.’