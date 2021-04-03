Your Pillowcase Can Have More Bacteria Than A Toilet Seat, Study Shows

Pexels

Fancy being grossed out first thing this Saturday morning? If your answer was yes, then you’ll want to know that a study has found that your pillowcase can be dirtier than a toilet seat.

Another survey even found that more then half of single men aged between 18 and 25 admitted to only changing their sheets four times a year. Horrified? Me too.

While you’d think that you don’t need to change your sheets that often unless you’ve spilt a cup of coffee on it or something, your body sheds around 15 million skin cells each night; which you’ll then be lying in.

That’s not the only issue though: the issue is what then comes to eat those cells – dust mites.

These bugs then procreate and multiply, according to Insider, meaning the longer you don’t wash your sheets, the more bugs you’ll be sleeping in. Blergh.

Another issue of not washing your sheets enough is the fungi and bacteria than can build up. If it’s left long enough, this can result in your pillowcases having more germs than a toilet seat.

It’s not just a little bit more bacteria than a toilet seat either; a study found that lack of washing can result in your sheets and pillow cases having several thousand times more bacteria than what you sit on to poop.

Basically, the moral of the story here is to frequently wash your sheets. Experts recommend you change your bedding at least once a week and that you wash them in the hottest water possible.

