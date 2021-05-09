unilad
YouTube Weapons Expert Hospitalised After ‘Tampered’ Gun Explodes In Face

YouTube Weapons Expert Hospitalised After 'Tampered' Gun Explodes In Face

A YouTube weapons expert’s sniper test backfired and nearly cost him his life.

Scott DeShields Jr. runs the Kentucky Ballistics YouTube channel, regularly testing out an array of weapons – for example, .50cal rifles. In layman’s terms, they’re extremely powerful guns with large bullets.

Earlier in April, he decided to try out his Serbu RN-50, ‘the first time a production firearm has ever been inspired by social media’ and ‘designed in conjunction with YouTube celebrity Royal Nonesuch’, according to the website. However, one shot sparked a freak accident.

In a video explaining the incident, DeShields explained he’d been using the gun ‘for a long time now’ but conceded the ammunition was ‘acting a little funny’. When he put the last round in, it was ‘extra hot’ – but he had ‘no way of knowing’ what would happen next.

As he fired the gun, it pretty much exploded in front of him. His goggles and cap flew off his head, and he fell off his chair as the steel cap on the back of the gun hit him in the face. In reality, the consequences were far more stark than ending up on the floor.

On Instagram, he wrote, ‘A one inch piece of metal blew through my neck lacerating my jugular vein and puncturing a hole in my right lung. My right lung would later fill with blood and collapse. My right orbital bone broke in three places and my nose broke. I went blind in my right eye instantly.’

He also temporarily lost his vision, snapped his index finger and lost a ‘tremendous amount’ of blood. As for what caused the accident, he believes the ammunition may have been tampered with, but it was nothing he did.

Fortunately, he’s making a solid recovery. ‘Life has a new flavour now. I’m so excited to get back to living again, but now as Scott 2.0,’ he wrote.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

