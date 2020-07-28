YouTuber Holds Black Lives Matter Sign In ‘America’s Most Racist Town’
A YouTuber held up a Black Lives Matter sign in ‘America’s most racist town’, and peoples’ reactions were simply hideous.
Rob Bliss found himself subject to all kinds of abuse as he held up the sign in the town of Harrison, Arkansas.
The array of comments shouted to Rob ranged from, ‘Have a little pride in your race, brother,’ to ‘All lives matter, you racist motherf*cker.’ Several people also used racial slurs.
For part of the video, Rob stands outside the town’s Ku Klux Klan Headquarters, where several people drive past him. He later stands outside a local Walmart, where even more people confront him.
One man refers to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement as ‘the biggest hoax there ever was’.
Despite Walmart releasing statements in recent months in support of the BLM movement, the store’s manager comes outside and asks Rob to leave.
Of all the people in the video, only one person is seen to positively respond to Rob. They don’t say anything but simply hand him a note, giving him two thumbs up.
The sweet note read:
Ignore the haters. Your being peaceful. What your doing is good. Just a friendly reminder. Don’t give up hope [sic]
Rob’s video has been watched more than 355,000 times in just one day, with several people commenting their support.
One person wrote, ‘Wow is it really like this in some places in america? that’s embarrassing,’ while others sarcastically said they want to visit the extremely racist town.
Watch the video here:
Following the release of the video on his YouTube channel yesterday, July 27, Rob has had to set up a GoFundMe page. Several people threatened legal action against him if he were to release the video, which shows several Harrison locals’ faces, and so Rob is raising money for any legal battles he may face.
Rob wrote on the fundraising page:
While filming I received several threats of lawsuits by racists who would sue if I ever released this video. I am desperately in need of retaining a defense lawyer to protect both the video and myself from legal action. These funds will be used to support and protect my activist work.
I am deeply grateful for your help in keeping this video alive.
Rob’s target is $70,000. The current raised amount stands at $725 at the time of writing today, July 28.
You can donate to Rob’s GoFundMe here.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk