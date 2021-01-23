YouTuber Lucky To Be Alive After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Head whistlindiesel/Instagram

A YouTuber is baffled as to why he’s still alive after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a .50 calibre gun.

WhistlinDiesel got more than bargained for when he was firing rounds at steel plates from just four feet away, and one came pelting right back at him.

The content creator, whose real name is Cody Detwiler, is lucky to be alive after the bullet ricocheted and hit him right on his forehead.

The 22-year-old posted a photo of himself with blood dripping all over his face, writing, ‘Not sure how I’m alive right now. Love you all and thanks for all of you.’

Cody went on to say that doctors were doing some scans to make sure he doesn’t have any swelling other than then two-inch lump on his forehead, and the bullet’s copper jacket under his skin.

‘I literally know what it feels like to get hit with a .50 cal, in the head,’ he added.

‘You look at life a little differently when you pull the trigger of your .50 cal and your head shakes and blood starts dripping down past your eyes. I put my hand up and just felt metal sticking out and about passed out,’ Cody wrote in a follow-up post.

‘Got a CT scan to be safe and they say my skull isn’t cracked soo…. back to target practicing [sic]! For anyone wondering I was shooting steel plates from 4ft away like a boss to see how many it would go through.’

Cody boasts an impressive 1.75 million subscribers on YouTube, and regularly uploads stunts involving monster trucks and other expensive vehicles. One of his videos is titled ‘I bought a new $54 Hellcat just to destroy it’, and he does exactly that.

Here’s to hoping he doesn’t end up back in the emergency room soon.