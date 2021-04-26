YouTuber Reveals What Life Is Like Living As An Intersex Person

My name is Roshaante Anderson, I am a 25-year-old intersex male, and for the most part the majority of the world would hear me say ‘I’m a 25-year-old intersex m–’, then they’d stop me before I could get the chance to utter the rest of my sentence.

I chose to go down to the LADbible studios and make this rare and unheard of terminology ‘intersex’ be heard globally as best as I could. If you are wondering what that word means by now, like everyone else does, it means a person born with both characteristics; the chromosomes get muddled up at birth, basically, and a person could end up with XXY YYX chromosomes, etcetera.

My hope with getting the message out there is to change the lives of both young and elder intersex individuals… as well as helping people who are ‘cis gendered’ – meaning someone who is born and stays in the biological gender at birth – understand what being and living as someone with crossed hormones and/or different genitalia is like, and the mental side of things as well.

For me, growing up I could best describe my life to be somewhat like Hannah Montana’s – basically it was like I was living two lives… and still am!

I am often wondering who knows how I was born and who doesn’t, which is why it was so important for me to expose myself publicly and socially. On top of that I have now almost completed my surgeries, which included getting a phalloplasty done, which is basically a ‘sculpted penis’ made by one of the best surgeons in the UK, as I was unhappy with simply having a micro penis, although I now have the sculpted penis AND the micro penis for my own pleasurable reasons, *cough*.

A dream of mine would be to not just be an intersex male living under the radar but to also be a spokesperson and most certainly the poster child of the word too, perhaps offering therapy and counselling to anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community.

It is so important to have someone to look up to with this rare birth defect, it would’ve meant the world to me growing up, so although I never had the opportunity as a kid to witness someone be so out and open like myself, it is still beautiful to know that that kid growing up will have someone to look up to.

I am Roshaante Anderson, 25, very proud intersex male, here to make his stamp and an active positive change in the world.

Words by Roshaante Anderson