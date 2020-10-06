unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

YouTuber Tana Mongeau Might Have Broken Federal Law By Selling Nudes For Joe Biden Votes

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Oct 2020 17:33
YouTuber Might Have Broken Federal Law By Selling Nudes For Joe Biden VotesYouTuber Might Have Broken Federal Law By Selling Nudes For Joe Biden Votestanamongeau/Instagram/PA

YouTuber and Instagram influencer Tana Mongeau might have broken federal law by offering nudes in exchange for Joe Biden votes.

Mongeau, 22, appears to have lost her verified status on YouTube, shortly after offering fans nudes in exchange for Biden votes via her OnlyFans account.

Advert

It’s currently unclear exactly why Mangeau lost her verification status, however many believe this could be due to a potential violation of US electoral law.

Under the hashtag ‘#bootyforbiden’, Mongeau tweeted: ‘If you send me proof you voted for Biden I’ll send you a nude for free’. The tweet has since been deleted.

Her scheme apparently proved popular, and she later gave an updated on Instagram, uploaded alongside a scantily clad pic of herself:

Advert

#bootyforbiden broke tana uncensored. love to see so many ppl who want change as badly as i do. u don’t need my ass to know what’s right for America so go VOTE! today was fun, ily US

However, in the US, offering to exchange something for votes – known as ‘vote-buying’ – is considered an electoral crime, and some believe Mongeau’s offer could have broken the law.

According to the Cornell Law School website:

Advert

Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate;

and Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.

Mongeau has yet to speak publicly about the loss of her verification checkmark, though there could be various other reasons why Mongeau’s verification status as been removed. As noted by TMZ, this could simply be a technicality following her recent livestreamed wedding to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

Vote buying can potentially get you into trouble in the US, and varies depending upon whereabout you live. For example, in 2016, in 21 US states, including Washington DC, it’s completely legal to take a selfie with a ballot, Vox reports. However, in at least 16 other US states, this is considered an illegal act and can lead to a person being given a fine or even jail time.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, America, Election, Joe Biden, nudes, US, YouTuber

Credits

Tana Mongeau/Instagram and 3 others

  1. Tana Mongeau/Instagram

    @tanamongeau

  2. Cornell Law School: Legal Information Institute

    18 U.S. Code § 597.Expenditures to influence voting

  3. TMZ

    TANA MONGEAU YOUTUBE VERIFICATION'S GONE ... Booty for Biden Promo to Blame?!?

  4. Vox

    Your ballot selfie could get you arrested in these states. Here's where it's legal and illegal.

 