10 Things We Learned From Billie Eilish’s Documentary

PA Images

Billie Eilish fans, it’s time to celebrate! Her new documentary, Billie Eilish – The World’s A Little Blurry, is out now, and it packs a heckuva lot into its two-hours-and-20-minutes runtime, giving us a unique insight into the teenage star’s extraordinary catapult to global stardom.

In the documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, we get a glimpse behind-the-scenes at Billie’s life, with cameras capturing intimate family time, the recording of her debut album in a small bedroom with her brother/producer Finneas, and the roller coaster that is her career and love life, and how she, as a teenage girl, deals with everything life throws at her.

Not only do we get to see how the music was made but we learn a lot – and I mean A LOT – about Billie as a person. So here are 10 of the biggest takeaways from the doc. And yes, there are spoilers.

Apple+

She says fans don’t actually exist

When it comes to the millions of adoring followers, the 19-year-old claims the concept of fans isn’t really a thing. Instead, she views each and every person that looks up to her as an organic extension of herself. ‘They’re not my fans, they’re part of me,’ Billie said. Sure, it’s pretty deep, but we agree.

She genuinely doesn’t like writing songs

Despite Eilish being one of the most talented musicians on the planet and having co-written her debut album, she unequivocally does not enjoy the writing process. ‘I like singing songs, I like having songs to sing,’ she says during a frank conversation with her mum and brother in the kitchen. ‘And if they mean something to mean, then I like them more. I hate writing songs and I’ve always hated it. Every single time I’ve written a song that I actually like I’ve hated the process.’

Moments later, while arguing with Finneas, she admits, ‘It really tortures me, especially with you, because you’re so good at it.’

She speaks frankly about self-harm and suicide

Seeing Billie’s self-harm notes is very powerful moment, and she’s refreshingly open about it. ‘To be honest I didn’t think I’d make it to this age.’ Showing her heartbreaking scribblings to the camera, she continues:

This page was kinda, like, the peak, I’d say. I was, like, 14, 15. I had razors hidden in places and I had band aids hidden in a little corner of my room and I always had little band aids on my wrists. I was literally locking myself in the bathroom and making myself bleed because I thought I deserved it, you know?

Apple+

She used to dance 12 hours each week

Before turning to music as a career, Billie reveals her dedication to dance, something she did for hours each day ‘and then I got injured,’ she says. ‘I tore my growth plate in my hip, the bone separated from the muscle; it was the most depressing year of my life, I just lay in bed. I couldn’t really move. Since then I have not danced.’

She’s a big believer in the acceptance of grief

Whether it’s on an Instagram Live or her honesty during interviews, Billie’s upfront about how we, as human beings, should deal with and process things. How grief, loss, and painful emotions should not be dealt with and compartmentalised. ‘Why do we have to cope, why don’t we just let it happen?’ she says on the subject of missing people.

We learned all sorts about her relationship with Justin Bieber

People forget that this is a teenage girl who has spent her teens in the limelight, and that, well, she is a regular kid with feelings and – in this case – crushes. ‘I have watched so many Justin Bieber things, I was, like, crying so hard because I’d gotten worried that when I get a boyfriend I won’t want to be with him because I actually love Justin Bieber more. And I can’t handle that,’ she revealed in a video recording at aged 12.

So it makes perfect sense that her first interaction with Biebs, the one we see on camera, is awkward as hell – she is meeting her icon who she’s been madly in love with since forever. She also claimed she never wanted to work with him for this very reason. ‘No, no, no. I do not want to work with him,’ as her fear set in at the prospect of the pair collaborating on a song.

Apple+

She’s extremely uncomfortable with attention

Even after performing on the biggest stages and in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, she’s uncomfortable with audiences looking at her, and certainly didn’t want it when doing her 2019 Coachella set. ‘My favourite thing during a festival show is looking at the crowd and they’re not looking at me. I love that. It makes me feel way less uncomfortable, especially at Coachella!’ Fair point.

She f*cking loathes the colour pink

If we’ve learned anything about the My Boy singer, it’s that she has a clear vision of her aesthetic. In short, she knows what she wants. ‘First of all, I hate pink; never use pink, ever,’ when the mere suggestion of using the colour comes up during a pre-show rehearsal.

The time she accidentally met Orlando Bloom

At Coachella, Katy Perry introduced Billie to her fiancé without telling her that he was Hollywood heart-throb Orlando Bloom. Afterwards she looked him up online, realising he was that guy from Pirates of the Caribbean, and, after seeing topless photos, changed her tune: ‘That was him?! No way! Hey, bring him back! I wanna meet him again, he kissed me on the cheek. I did not know that was him! I thought that was just some dude Katy Perry met.

Spoiler: they had a big hug when meeting again that day. ‘Now I know,’ she said with a grin.

Apple+

She HATED her Coachella performance

‘I just wasn’t happy with it,’ the perfectionist admitted, after a technical problem with the screens hampered the start time and after she forgot some of the words to one of her new songs. ‘I was not happy with the way I was. I was so excited for All The Good Girls Go To Hell and then I bombed the sh*t out of it.’

The documentary culminates with Billie’s epic Grammys triumph, as it rounds off a deeply emotive and compelling journey that offers an raw, personal insight into the extraordinary life of this young, incredibly talented star.

Billie Eilish – The World’s A Little Blurry is available on Apple TV+ now.