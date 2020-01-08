50 Cent Accused Of Being A Government Snitch As French Montana Shares Leaked Legal Paperwork
The feud between 50 Cent and French Montana reached new levels earlier today when the latter shared what he claimed to be leaked legal paperwork proving Fiddy is a government informant.
Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, uploaded the official-looking police document regarding an attack on 50 Cent at the Hit Factory in March 2000. The encounter left the rapper with a stab wound.
Towards the end of the document, 50 Cent’s real name, Curtis Jackson, is listed as an informant. Montana makes clear in the caption this is highlighted so people can’t miss it.
You can watch the video posted to his Instagram below:
Alongside the post and (rather lengthy) caption, Montana shared the location tag ‘GET EM Locked UP’, while also previewed a new song dissing the Power mogul in the post, in which he repeatedly calls him a ‘big rat’.
The caption, which was for some reason all in caps, read:
Where I’m from it doesn’t get no worse than this. A real life Rat. WOWWWW 59 is a government informant and here’s the paper work to prove it!!! I swear this my last post. This beef is over.
He already called the system on me!! I had to put the nail in the coffin. How can you support anything this guy do. Like father like son. His name is highlighted just incase [sic] you can’t find the dinosaur.
It’s important to note that this alleged police document has been largely deemed a fake by people on the internet for years now, XXL Mag reports.
The two rappers have been at each other’s throats for weeks, after Montana bought a Bugatti Veyron and proudly posted it on Instagram, claiming he was the first rapper in New York with one of the cars.
50, who owns a 2020 Bugatti Chirom, didn’t take too kindly to these claims and set about proving that Montana’s car was used and not new like he said.
Since then, the two have gone back and forth, with Montana claiming: 50 returned the Bentley he bought one of his exes after discovering that French had been in it; he takes pictures with cars at dealerships to post on social media; and he secretly bought the rights to 6ix9ine’s life story.
On the flip side, Fiddy accused the Unforgettable rapper of faking his streaming figures – something the latter didn’t take too kindly too, as you can probably imagine.
50 Cent has yet to respond to the allegations, but if history is anything to go by it won’t be very long at all until he fires back.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, 50 Cent, Crime, Feuds, French Montana, Government Informant, Power, Rap
CreditsFrench Montana/Instagram and 1 other
French Montana/Instagram
XXL Mag