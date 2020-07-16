50 Cent Accuses Kanye West Of Running For President To Distract From Trump's $2 Million Payout PA/Billboard/YouTube

50 Cent has suggested Kanye West only announced his bid for the US presidency in order to distract people from the $2 million he received from Donald Trump.

Advert

Kanye has often been seen boasting a ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) cap, and appeared quite friendly with the current president, but claims he never actually voted for Trump.

However, fellow rapper 50 Cent is now calling him out, after Kanye received $2 million from Trump through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Yeezy LLC to save over 100 jobs.

Kanye West hugs Donald Trump PA Images

There have been recent reports 43-year-old West had dropped out of the 2020 election, though others are reporting Kanye’s campaign is ‘still alive’, according to TMZ.

Advert

Nonetheless, while the news he’s still running will be welcomed by some, one person’s vote it seems he won’t be getting is that of 50 Cent.

In an interview with Billboard, 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – joked about running himself so we wouldn’t have to vote for Trump or Kanye.

The 45-year-old rapper said:

I’m just going to run to create a diversion for someone else. The new thing is to run to create a diversion, to just distract people. Would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?

50 cent PA Images

Speaking about Kanye getting rid of his MAGA hat, 50 Cent replies with the question of how someone could keep it ‘in this climate’.

He added: ‘Without creating a storm of sh*t for yourself, you have to take the hat off. It’s not normal.’

Dubbing himself ‘not a political guy’, he concluded that from Trump’s funding, he’s learnt he doesn’t have to be ‘apologetic’.

Advert

You can watch more of the interview here:

50 Cent isn’t the only person unlikely to vote for Kanye; his figures currently aren’t look great, polling at 2% in a recent presidential poll.

Joe Biden came out on top with 48%, Donald Trump falling in second place at 39%, while Kanye came in joint third place with his 2%. The figures aren’t amazing, but it should be noted the rapper isn’t in last place.

While Kanye doesn’t have the support of 50 Cent, two people who do support him are Elon Musk and Chance The Rapper.

After Kanye announced he was running earlier this month on Twitter, Musk replied ‘You have my full support!’, while Chance The Rapper shared one of Kanye’s tweets with the caption, ‘And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh [sic]’.

At least he has some supporters…