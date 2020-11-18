50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million To Endorse Trump PA

50 Cent took fans on a rollercoaster when it came to sharing his thoughts on this year’s election, but he’s now claimed Donald Trump’s administration attempted to get him in their corner with a hefty bribe.

The rapper’s social media pages offer contradictory opinions about the president, with one Instagram post encouraging people to ‘vote for Trump’, while a post on his Twitter page reads: ‘f*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him.’

50 also slammed rapper Lil’ Wayne for endorsing Trump, suggesting he ‘would have never’ taken a picture with the Republican leader, before Twitter users hit back with a picture of 50 and Trump together.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show, per iHeart, this week, 50 said that his Instagram post apparently endorsing the president came after the Trump administration offered him $1 million.

He explained:

They offered me $1 million to go to Trump’s inauguration. [They initially offered] $500,000 and it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it.

50 cent PA Images

Though his post indicates the administration got some of the support it was looking for, 50 claimed that he ultimately ‘passed’ on the offer because he didn’t want to be used by Trump.

He continued:

He participated with different artists and sh*t like that for the Black vote. And I’m going, ‘Nah, I ain’t gone put myself in that position’ ‘cause I didn’t know what I was got to do to recover from it, right? To be honest with you.

Despite declining the offer, 50 later saw Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan on the news and wasn’t happy with the figures he saw. Claiming that he ‘missed that part’ because ‘they never talked about [the tax plan] in the debates’, he decided to share the figures on Instagram and endorse Trump.

The now-famous post read:

WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.

50 retracted his endorsement after his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler called him out for it – suggesting that if the $1 million offer really took place, he’s telling the truth when he says he didn’t accept it. I’d imagine the administration would be looking for a refund if the support they’d paid for was quickly taken back.

In spite of 50’s U-turn on the matter, the Instagram post still remains live.

It seems the $1 million wouldn’t have paid off regardless; with Biden announced as president-elect there would be no Trump inauguration for 50 to attend.