50 Cent Gives Away More Than $30,000 In Cash To Burger King Employees
Christmas has come early for employees at one branch of Burger King, after 50 Cent gifted them more than $30,000 in cash.
50 Cent visited the Burger King in his old neighbourhood of Southside Jamaica, Queens, alongside entrepreneur Jay Manzini.
Manzini, who is well known for making such gestures himself, shared footage of the act on Instagram, praising the 45-year-old rapper for his generosity.
You can watch the footage for yourself below:
In all caps, Manzini wrote:
ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGER KING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUESNS, PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC.
FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES.. SOUTHSIDE QUEENS STAND UP!! YA DESERVE IT.
In the video, Manzini could be seen walking up to drive-thru window, enquiring how many members of staff were on shift.
After learning there were 10 employees working a shift at that time – how gutted would you be if you were on holiday that day – Manzini invited them all to come forward to the window.
Manzini then proceeded to hand out wads of cash to the delighted employees, with the excitement growing further once 50 Cent walked over.
The Power star proceeded to hand out more cash, as happy screams of surprise filled the drive-thru.
One ecstatic female employee told him it was her birthday, while another filmed the unfolding events in disbelief.
In a world where there’s so much greed, it’s truly heartwarming to see the rich and famous give something back, and many have praised Manzini and 50 Cent for recognising the hard work those in the service industry are putting in at this difficult time.
One person commented:
Me pregnant and hormonal, ‘I’m not going to cry’. Who’s cutting onions. The beautiful thing was checking to see how they were doing despite everything with covid. Love seeing some positive.
Another tweeted:
That video was so goddamn pure. Those Burger King employees seemed so f*cking happy when they saw 50 Cent walk up to the window.
This isn’t the only time Manzini has shown support to people over the course of the pandemic. As just one example, footage uploaded to Instagram showed him giving away $3,000 to a random woman in a supermarket.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, 50 Cent, Burger King, Jay Mazini, Queens
CreditsJay Mazini/Instagram
Jay Mazini/Instagram