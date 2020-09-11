50 Cent Gives Away More Than $30,000 In Cash To Burger King Employees

ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGER KING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUESNS, PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC.

FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES.. SOUTHSIDE QUEENS STAND UP!! YA DESERVE IT.