50 Cent Says Doctor Sued Him After He Was Shot Nine Times

50 Cent has spoken out about the time he was sued by a doctor who claimed he skipped out on a hospital bill that exceeded $30,000, after requiring surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was shot nine times outside his grandmother’s home back in 2000. He was shot in the hand, arm, hip, chest, both legs and left cheek.

After sustaining the injuries, Fiddy underwent surgery to remove the bullet fragments. Three years later, his doctor claimed he was yet to pay up $32,000 for that treatment, leading to the rapper having a lawsuit filed against him.

50 Cent has now opened up about those allegations, clarifying his side of the story and alleging the lawsuit was simply a ploy by the doctor to take money from him after he became famous three years later.

Sharing a photo on Instagram that claimed Fiddy skipping out on the $32,000 hospital bill was a ‘fact’, the rapper disputed the claim in an accompanying caption, writing, ‘See how they make me out to be the bad guy no matter what.’

‘Boy it’s a good thing I learned not to care what people think of me,’ he continued. ‘I didn’t get on till 03, the doctor came back looking for 32G’s. I said man, get the f*ck outta here before you get shot. LOL.’

The rapper’s debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, dropped in 2003 – three years after he was shot – and quickly became the best-selling album of 2003, going on to sell 12 million records worldwide in that year alone.

The album’s lead single, In Da Club, shot the rapper to the forefront of hip hop, and in the months that followed he took the music world by storm with hit songs such as Candy Shop, Just a ‘Lil Bit, P.I.M.P, Disco Inferno and If I Can’t.

In fact, Fiddy became the first solo artist to have three singles in the Billboard Top Five in the same week with Candy Shop, Disco Inferno and How We Do.

Now, it seems he’s claiming his rise to fame is the only reason the doctor tracked him down to file the lawsuit, although the doctor’s lawyer at the time insisted the rapper hadn’t paid up.

According to a BBC news report at the time, Dr Nader Paksima said a significant portion of the hospital bill was still outstanding after he treated the wounds and provided post-surgical care.

‘Despite repeated requests for payment to date, the sum of $32,511.87… remains due and owing,’ lawyer Christopher D Galiardo said. ‘He had significant surgery. Fortunately for him, he’s doing nicely.’

Galiardo added:

My client provided very good medical care, and he [50 Cent] is in a position to pay for a very valuable service.

Either way, it seems Fiddy isn’t willing to pay up after all this time, with his followers describing his response to the allegations as ‘legendary’.

