50 Cent Says He Should Battle Snoop Dogg Instead Of Ja Rule Because He Only Has Duets
50 Cent believes he should battle Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule because the latter doesn’t have enough hit songs ‘by himself’.
Ja Rule propositioned 50 last month, when he admitted during an Instagram Live that he’d be more than happy to take on the singer as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Live battle series, Verzuz.
Though hip hop fans might have hoped to see the result of that event, Ja Rule soon backtracked on his comments, deciding he didn’t know whether the battle would ‘work’ for ‘respect of the culture’.
During an interview with Hot 97, he added:
I would never want to disrespect the culture and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect of what Versuz has brought to the culture, for each other’s catalog and the artistry. I would never want to tarnish that.
He later implied he didn’t want to battle 50 as he described him as ‘petty and silly’ during an Instagram Live with Kenny Burns, Complex reports.
Even if Ja Rule had stuck to his guns, the battle probably wouldn’t have gone ahead as 50 rejected the invitation with a brutal Instagram post showing Ja Rule’s head photoshopped on to someone else’s body, and holding a sign saying ‘I will battle 50 Cent for attention’.
However, just because 50 doesn’t want to battle Ja Rule doesn’t mean he’s not up for a battle in general, and he has since proposed going up against Snoop.
50 suggested the alternative battle during an interview with Big Boy, explaining it would ‘make more sense catalog wise’ for him to go up against the Drop It Like It’s Hot singer.
Check out the interview here:
50 continued:
We could compete every step of the way. Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets. The hit records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti. Him and… a woman, a female. All the records. He got one hit song by himself, ‘Holla Holla.’
They’re all doable records but they’re someone else’s.
Swizz and Timbaland started the Instagram beat battles during quarantine and soon began inviting other artists to participate, including Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, and Hit-Boy and Boi-1da.
Swizz spoke about the new trend during an interview with AP, saying:
We don’t really like to use the word ‘battle’ — although it’s natural to say battle when two people are playing songs with each other. But this is more of a celebration, an educational celebration.
Me and Tim’s mission is to bring happiness, to help everybody get past this hard moment because we’re all being affected.
Given Ja Rule and 50’s beef, the pair probably wouldn’t be the best choice to bring a ‘happy’ atmosphere. It will be interesting to see whether Snoop is keen to take on 50, though!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, 50 Cent, battle, Hip Hop, Instagram Live, Ja Rule, snoop dogg
CreditsHot 97 and 3 others
Hot 97
LISA EVERS GIVES THE LATEST ON THE COVID-19 CRISIS W/ SPECIAL GUEST JA RULE + MORE
Associated Press
Stuck at home, music producers battle while fans party along
Big Boys Neighborhood/Instagram
Complex
50 Cent Suggests Battling Snoop Dogg Instead of Ja Rule: 'It Would Make More Sense Catalog Wise'