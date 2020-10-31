50 Cent Slams Lil' Wayne For Trump Endorsement Days After His Own PA/LilTunechi/Twitter

Rapper 50 Cent has publicly criticised Lil’ Wayne for supporting Donald Trump – despite having appeared to have endorsed the current president just days earlier.

The musician, real name Curtis Jackson, decided to call out Lil’ Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., after he shared a photo of himself and the president on Twitter.

Showing off his ‘great meeting’ with Trump to his 35 million followers, the musician claimed ‘he listened’ and ‘assured’ him he will keep his promises.

‘Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,’ the rapper wrote.

The tweet was shared far and wide, and 50 Cent shared the same snap with his 12 million followers, but slammed the photo op and what Lil’ Wayne had to say.

‘Oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.’ 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

Not only had 50 seemingly endorsed the president last week when it came to tax cuts for the rich, before denying the claim days later, he has, as some Twitter users pointed out, also had his photo taken alongside a pre-president Trump.

50 Cent almost immediately retracted what he’d previously been reported to have said, when former partner Chelsea Handler criticised him for supporting the president’s re-election based on the notion that he’d be paying less tax.

After a backlash, Jackson came out to clarify ‘I never liked him’, in a tweet rebuttal he posted to his ex’s claim.

He wrote, ‘A what, another spin F*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon’.

With the US election just days away, we will soon learn whether Trump is here for four more years, or former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.