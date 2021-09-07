50 Cent Sparks Outrage With ‘Insensitive’ Michael K. Williams Post

PA Images

50 Cent has been criticised for an Instagram post in the wake of Michael K. Williams’ death.

Among the many social media posts, 50 Cent – real name Curtis James Jackson III – has sparked outrage.

Page Six of the New York Post broke the news of Williams’ death. While it included reports that may be linked to his cause of death, it’s yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

50 Cent shared a screenshot of the article – specifically, the paragraphs that include the suspected cause of death. ‘Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,’ he wrote in the caption, with an R.I.P. message.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a spin-off from 50 Cent’s series Power. It premiered in July this year and has already been renewed for a second season.

He’s since deleted the post, but it already made its way to Twitter where users have slammed the rapper. ’50 Cent has literally shown us who he is for years. I honestly don’t know why y’all still support his projects but that’s another discussion,’ one user wrote.

’50 Cent is my favourite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny,’ another wrote. ‘Idc what anyone says, using someone’s tragic and untimely death to promote your own show with an insensitive ass caption is VILE. 50 Cent has always been ignorant, but this is crossing the line,’ a third wrote.

’50 Cent says a lot of dumb sh*t but this is the dumbest. Ever. Using Michael K. Williams’ death to promote your own show is so insensitive and stupid.. this wasn’t about ‘bringing awareness’ smh,’ a fourth tweeted. ‘There’s no way 50 Cent is a good person. No way in hell. Just inappropriate,’ a fifth wrote.