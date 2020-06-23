50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For Doing A Kebab Advert
There’s been a substantial cut of beef between 50 Cent and Ja Rule for some time now. However, now that beef has been stuck on a skewer and rotated deliciously in a shop window.
You may have already seen Ja Rule’s brand new commercial for LA’s Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill, which sees the Holla Holla rapper enthuse over the tasty Greek food on offer.
Praising the Greek restaurant for having the ‘best motherf*cking gyros’ on offer, the Queens-born rapper can be seen wearing an ‘I love Greece’ T-shirt while declaring the food at Papa Cristo’s to be so ‘goddamn good’, ‘you can’t even pronounce [it]’.
If you haven’t seen the advert yet, you can catch it for yourself below:
The advert, filled with daft and questionable mispronunciations, has certainly had me slathering over the thought of a late night kebab, but long-term rival 50 Cent has been left decidedly less than impressed.
Taking to Twitter, 50 Cent heaped scorn on the advert, tweeting:
This is what happens when you f*k with me, i’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s […] go ahead try me!
Ja Rule filmed the commercial for Celebrity Show-Off, a new TBS reality TV show where famous people create their own content and compete for YouTube views.
Although it may have been easy to poke fun at the cheesy ad, Ja Rule actually chose Papa Cristo’s for a good cause. He wanted to use his video to show support for a small mom-and-pops restaurant during what has proven to be a very difficult year for the sector.
It’s unclear how exactly the animosity between the two rappers began. However, a passage from 50 Cent’s 2005 autobiography, From Pieces to Weight, suggests the feud dates back to around 1999.
In the book, 50 Cent recalled:
A friend of mine robbed Ja Rule. That’s how the beef originally started. My man robbed him for a chain, and then this guy named Brown came and got the chain back for Ja.
Later, Ja saw me in a club with the kid who robbed him. I went over to say, ‘What’s up’ to Ja, and he acted like he had a problem with me. But I’m not the one who robbed him.
In the two decades since, the pair have regularly become embroiled in heated disagreements. In 2018, 50 Cent trolled Ja Rule by buying up 200 tickets for his Las Vegas show, as per The Independent. The joke set Fiddy back a cool $3,000, and left the seats empty.
Ja Rule reportedly found this prank pretty amusing, and responded by posting an pic of his nemesis with a Photoshopped makeover.
In recent years, Ja Rule has kept relatively under the radar, having been connected to the infamously disastrous Fyre Festival of 2017.
Celebrity Show-Off will premieres Tuesday on TBS at 10 pm EST.
