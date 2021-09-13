50 Cent Under Fire For Using 9/11 To Promote His Brands

PA Images

Rapper 50 Cent has been facing heavy criticism on Twitter after he used the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to promote his own products.

As Americans and others around the world commemorated the 20th anniversary of the attacks in which almost 3,000 people were killed, 50 also paid tribute to the victims, tweeting a black and white image of the second plane about to strike the second tower with the caption: ‘This day will forever be remembered, to those who lost loved ones my condolences.’

Unfortunately, the rapper went on to add a series of hashtags to his tweet, reading #bransoncognac and #lecheminduroi, changing the tone of the message from one of sombre remembrance to an apparent advert for his cognac and champagne labels.

The tastelessness of the tweet, which was also posted as an Instagram caption, was not lost on 50’s followers, many of whom took to social media to accuse him of disrespecting the victims and their families.

‘Did you seriously f***ing hashtag your liquor on a 9/11 post?!?!’ one person tweeted, while another wrote ‘Mmmm, nothing better to celebrate a national tragedy than a champagne and cognac. WTF is the matter with you?’

‘Reminds me of Pearl Harbor #JackDaniels #Malibu,’ a third person joked in response.

50Cent/Instagram

The controversy comes just days after 50 faced criticism for another, now-deleted social media post, in which he appeared to use the death of Michael K. Williams to promote the spin-off of his TV series Power.

Per the New York Post, he wrote ‘damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out. That fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael K Williams.’

