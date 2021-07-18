50 Cent Would Rather Fight Kids Than Face His Angry Mum When Growing Up
50 Cent has opened up about his upbringing, revealing that he would have rather fought other kids than face his angry mum during his younger years.
For his Power spinoff series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the action focuses on the formative years of drug dealer Kanan Stark, exploring how his childhood shaped him.
For this portrayal, the 46-year-old rapper – real name Curtis Jackson – looked back to his own childhood in the neighbourhood of Queens, New York City.
In one of the show’s opening scenes, Kanan runs home to his mother after getting beaten up. However, her less than comforting response is to tell him that he just needs to learn how to fight back, even going along with him for a rematch.
Getting candid during an interview with Sky News, 50 Cent spoke about the real-life experiences that inspired such scenes:
These are real things, like, I really experienced being roughed up in the park before my mom sent me back to the park, and I was just more afraid of her than the kids in the park, so I ended up going back to fight them instead of dealing with my mom.
And you deal with that and it kind of changes your perspective, like, I’m not going to go back whining to my mother for her to send me back, I’ll just handle it before she finds out that I’m scared or afraid of the other person, so it kind of changed a part of my character in the very early stages.
He continued:
It was probably the biggest thing to describe what my relationship with my mom was like fairly early on, you know, because she was the only provider, so she was like the source of everything that’s good; if she’s angry with you then nothing good is around, you know what I’m saying, and you’re like, wow, no, just take me back to the park, I’d rather fight than deal with this.
Sadly, the iconic rapper’s own mother died when he was just eight years old, after which point he was brought up by his grandparents. As one of nine children, the family was often short of money.
However, his mother’s friends made sure to keep the young Jackson in their lives, a factor that spurred him on to work towards the success he enjoys today.
You can now stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starzplay.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, 50 Cent, mum, no-article-matching, rapper