6ix9ine Documentary Director Compares Him To 'Internet Troll' Trump 6ix9ine/Instagram/PA

The director a new Tekashi 6ix9ine documentary has compared the controversial rapper to Donald Trump, an ‘internet troll president’.

Every since his notorious testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods gang, Tekashi has grown in infamy online; seen to be ‘beefing’ with other rappers, accused of offering money to keep the trolling going and even taunting those who may want revenge.

Advert 10

It’s that reputation that sparked 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, Hulu’s new documentary which takes a closer look at the rapper and his tumultuous behaviour.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below:

The synopsis for the film reads: ‘Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, this film unpacks the life of polarising rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi 6ix9ine while chronicling his meteoric rise and fall from fame.’

Advert 10

Amid the fallout of his testimony, prison sentence and early release, filmmaker Vikram Gandhi spoke to a number of key figures in the 24-year-old’s life – bar the rapper himself.

Tekashi 6ix9ine PA Images

In an interview with NME, Gandhi spoke about how social media is ‘still a new phenomenon for the human species… we’re watching how people who are good or bad can capture our attention and gain real estate in our minds. You have these extremely flamboyant people in the world who get the most press.’

He continued by borrowing a quote from Dave Chappelle: ‘We elected an internet troll president,’ going on to describe the fears over giving Trump attention coming ‘completely true… I think you have the exact same thing happening with Tekashi 6ix9ine.’

Advert 10

Tekashi 6ix9ine Insta 1 6ix9ine0fficial/Instagram

Gandhi said:

We live in a time where love and hate reap almost the same rewards for an artist. Shock value, and giving people a hit that triggers some emotion in them has replaced fandom. Tekashi knows how to engineer that, and everything he does online is designed to trigger a response.

On Instagram alone, Tekashi has more than 816,000 followers, amassing tens of thousands of likes on every post he makes, regardless of the crimes he’s committed, including racketeering, child pornography and domestic violence.

Advert 10

Marking the 20th anniversary of Eminem’s Stan, a powerful song which held abusive men accountable, we looked at how today’s music scene enables, even glorifies the accused.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Insta 2 6ix9ine0fficial/Instagram

While Ghandi thinks there’s likely to be a taboo around those who work with him, he’s aware it will be difficult for him ‘to completely disappear’.

He explained: ‘You’re talking about someone who was indicted for 47 years-to-life and also put hits out on people, as well as other violent acts. Frankly, I was a little surprised about how he came out of prison. I thought that would be a great moment for reinvention, but he picked up where he left off and became a bigger troll than ever before.’

Advert 10