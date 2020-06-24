6ix9ine Drags Bunch Of Rappers He Beat To Number One

Tekashi 6ix9ine proved for the second time in as many days that he’s not a particularly humble winner as he smugly listed off some of the rappers he’s managed to beat to number one.

The GOOBA singer managed to make it to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list last week, earning his first number one with the song Trollz, featuring Nicki Minaj.

Advert

Tekashi took to social media to celebrate the achievement, as artists often do, though rather than thank his fans for their support the rapper decided to slam everyone who he deemed to have stood in his way, and brag to everyone he’d beaten.

See his response here:

In a video shared to his Instagram page, Tekashi asked his followers whether they’d ever noticed him being accused of ‘dragging it’ when he responded to someone trying to ‘diss’ him or ‘clown’ him.

Advert

He went on to explain that now he was ‘number one in the world’, he planned to ‘address a couple of things’ and ‘drag it some more’.

Tekashi revealed he’d made a list of the rappers he wanted to target, saying: ‘let’s start at the top’ before addressing a number of artists individually.

He commented:

Future, you been rapping for over a decade, if not over a decade [then] close to a decade, you have many Drake features my friend… and you never went number one. Mr Meek Mill, since 2011, close to a decade… you never went number one either.

The rapper continued on to call out the ‘little guys in the game’, naming Lil Durk and saying: ‘You’re pretty local, you never went number one, sir’

He addressed G Herbo, saying he didn’t think the rapper had even made it to the top 100, before setting his sights on Gucci Mane and Trippie Redd.

Advert

Tekashi said:

Gucci Mane? Nope, never been number on either. Trippie Redd, we’re signed to the same label, [you] never went number one.

In order to really get his point across, Tekashi finished the video by leaning into the camera and stating: ‘Every New York rapper that’s a male that’s not old… you never been number one.’

The gloat-filled video comes just hours after Tekashi accused radio stations of trying to ‘blackball’ him and claimed Apple Music and Spotify hadn’t included his new song in their playlists.

He also said he’d seen ‘fanbases’ teaming up to prevent his track from succeeding, saying: ‘Debut Number 1 with none of you! You can say what ever I’m Number 1 and you can’t take that from me I went up against the music industry and won!’

The rapper probably won’t be happy when his reign comes to an end, but he’s clearly making the most of it while it lasts.