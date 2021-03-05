6ix9ine Says He’s Not A Snitch Because Gang Members Betrayed Him

PA Images/6ix9ine/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed he isn’t a snitch or a rat as he himself was ‘kidnapped’ and betrayed by his own people.

6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – was arrested back in 2018 and given nine overlapping charges for gun possession, attempted murder and gang activity. He initially pleaded not guilty, but then switched his plea to guilty as of January 2019.

Within this same time period, it was reported that Hernandez had opted to cooperate with the government. However, it was later understood that he had begun working with the prosecution the very next day after his arrest.

PA

6ix9ine had initially faced up to 47 years in prison, however, this was cut to just two years after he signed a cooperation agreement with prosecutors. He has since been widely criticised for being a snitch, but has now hit back at this label.

Speaking during a TMZ Live interview, 6ix9ine quizzed the interviewer on what loyalty meant to them, before asking:

If another TMZ staff member kidnapped you, is that loyalty to you?

6ix9ine then went on to ask the interviewer whether taking the majority of the money they earn and giving them ‘crumbs of it’ could be considered loyalty.

He continued:

These are my people. How many people I beefed with in 2018? I beefed with the whole West Coast, I beefed with the Houston, I beefed with Chicago. I didn’t get kidnapped by Chicago or Texas or West Coast. I didn’t get kidnapped by them, I got kidnapped by my own people.

The 24-year-old rapper then went on to insist:

I wasn’t snitching. What I was doing was being smart and realised that God put me there to cut more grass to see the snakes in my grass.

The TMZ interviewers then remarked that Tekashi was looking around a lot, and asked him if he was feeling nervous about his personal safety.

6ix9ine denied this, explaining that he was in fact at Dunkin’ Donuts and really wanted to order a coffee for himself. He then admitted to having become ‘addicted’ to coffee while behind bars, confessing, ‘I didn’t know how happy coffee made me’.

Expressing a particular liking for the coffee at Dunkin Donuts, 6ix9ine enthused, ‘it’s delicious and it makes you go to the bathroom in like five seconds’.