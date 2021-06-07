6ix9ine Taunts Lil Durk After His Brother Reportedly Shot In The Head And Killed

6ix9ine/Instagram/dthang2x/Twitter

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been taunting Lil Durk online after the reportedly fatal shooting of his brother OTF DThang.

OTF DThang, real name Dontay Banks Jr., was allegedly shot and killed outside a Chicago nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 6.

Reports began with Chicago MediaTakeout on Instagram, which wrote: ‘Prayers to the person who got shot outside Club O. We have to start partying in peace.’ It later posted it was Lil Durk’s brother who had reportedly been shot.

A number of tributes have been appearing online for the 32-year-old since the incident, with messages from the likes of 147 Calboy, Murda Beatz and Dreezy. However, 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, hasn’t been so respectful.

After Akademiks posted the news to his own Instagram, the rapper commented: ‘@lildurk tell the truth about yo Gang man they really dyin,’ with a number of laughing emojis. On a separate post, he also told Lil Durk to ‘stop the senseless violence.’ On a Shade Room post, 6ix9ine also sarcastically wrote: ‘RIP.’

As reported by TMZ, Cook County officials said DThang was found dead on the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd. in Chicago, however his exact cause of death has still to be confirmed.

In response to 6ix9ine’s trolling, social media users have asked people to stop giving attention to him. ‘Why do y’all feed into anything bro says at this point anymore,’ one user wrote.

‘Can we just stop mentioning this guys name and just let him fade into the bushes like that Homer Simpson meme forever,’ another commented.

‘Money runs out eventually, Or it’ll get to a point where even the security won’t feel safe around him,’ a third wrote. ‘Lil Durk’s brother got shot and killed last night and of course, 6ix9ine is taking shots at Durk over this, just like with King Von last year. He’s not surprising anyone anymore with things like this,’ another wrote.

DThang’s passing comes after the fatal shooting of King Von in Atlanta last November, as well as the death of producer Turn Me Up Josh, who worked on The Voice (Deluxe) and Durk and Lil Baby’s Voice of the Heroes joint album.

The album is expected to debut with between 165,000-185,000 streams on Friday, June 11, with guest verses from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Rod Wave. It’s the first full-length project from the two rappers, who earlier worked together on How I Know, 3 Headed Goat and DJ Khaled’s Every Chance I Get.

