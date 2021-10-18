unilad
6ix9ine’s Profile Hacked With Incredibly Explicit NSFW Pictures

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Oct 2021 12:37
6ix9ine's Profile Hacked With Incredibly Explicit NSFW Pictures

6ix9ine appears to have become the latest victim of a Spotify hacking, as fans found his page flooded with memes and some very NSFW images.

The rapper saw his Spotify profile transformed overnight, with his profile photo, featured images and bio all altered in some pretty unflattering ways.

Tekashi 6ix9ine (Alamy)Alamy

Some of the changes made by the apparent hacker were light-hearted, with 6ix9ine’s profile pic replaced by an image of fellow rapper Trippie Redd alongside a status update reading ‘Trippie is my idol Tr3yway,’ as well as references to other rappers with whom he’s had beef over the years. The hacker also posted a 6ix9ine inspired version of an Animorphs meme showing the rapper transforming into a rat.

But things quickly became more explicit, with the Spotify page reportedly changed to include a number of x-rated images and unflattering photos of the rapper, as well as an explicit biography message that began ‘I grew up always wanting to be like Trippie redd and lil durk I’d let them hit my girl and mom.’

Naturally, 6ix9ine quickly began trending on social media, and it’s fair to say not everyone was thrilled with what they saw.

‘whoever hacked 6ix9ine’s spotify profile is SICKKKK,’ one person tweeted, with another writing ‘pls don’t search for 6ix9ine ‘s profile on spotify.’

The Spotify page has since been returned to normal, and while the hacker’s identity hasn’t been revealed, there’s not exactly a shortage of people with a motive to mess with the rapper.

