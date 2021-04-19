70-Year-Old Cockney Drill Rappers Praised For Their ‘F*cking Crazy Flow’

UNILAD Sound/Instagram

Two men in their 70s have surprised social media users with their drill rap skills after one impressed viewer shared a video of their ‘crazy’ music.

Older generations are often assumed to enjoy classic tunes of The Beatles, jaunty jazz music or tracks popular from decades past, but Pete and Bas have blown that assumption out of the water with their personal preferences.

The two men from south London have secured millions of views on YouTube after releasing drill rap tracks and being celebrated on the UK grime scene for hits including Dents in a Peugeot and Old Estate, and their music has proven so successful it’s even being recognised across the pond.

Check out the two rappers here:

This weekend, Twitter user Jason shared a video of Pete and Bas that quickly went viral, receiving more than seven million views and thousands of likes, comments and shares.

Viewers could hardly contain their surprise and wasted no time in complimenting the elderly men for their skills, with one person writing: ‘WAIT but why second dude was floating on the beat??? Flow go f*cking crazy.’

Another commented ‘These old chaps got the proper bars,’ while a third wrote: ‘Bruh these dudes out here with zero f*cks given… Whoa!’

The two rappers write all of their music themselves, according to the South London Press, with their grandsons and a couple of their friends helping out in the way of beats and production.

Pete, a grandad-of-six, told the publication the music has taken him to ‘some of the biggest clubs in the country’, though at the end of the day all he wants to do is ‘stick [his] feet up and watch telly with the wife’.

He added: ‘Who said you’re too old to break the scene?’

You tell ’em, Pete.