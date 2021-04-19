unilad
Advert

70-Year-Old Cockney Drill Rappers Praised For Their ‘F*cking Crazy Flow’

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Apr 2021 10:14
70-Year-Old Cockney Drill Rappers Praised For Their 'F*cking Crazy Flow'UNILAD Sound/Instagram

Two men in their 70s have surprised social media users with their drill rap skills after one impressed viewer shared a video of their ‘crazy’ music.

Older generations are often assumed to enjoy classic tunes of The Beatles, jaunty jazz music or tracks popular from decades past, but Pete and Bas have blown that assumption out of the water with their personal preferences.

Advert

The two men from south London have secured millions of views on YouTube after releasing drill rap tracks and being celebrated on the UK grime scene for hits including Dents in a Peugeot and Old Estate, and their music has proven so successful it’s even being recognised across the pond.

Check out the two rappers here:

Advert

This weekend, Twitter user Jason shared a video of Pete and Bas that quickly went viral, receiving more than seven million views and thousands of likes, comments and shares.

Viewers could hardly contain their surprise and wasted no time in complimenting the elderly men for their skills, with one person writing: ‘WAIT but why second dude was floating on the beat??? Flow go f*cking crazy.’

Another commented ‘These old chaps got the proper bars,’ while a third wrote: ‘Bruh these dudes out here with zero f*cks given… Whoa!’

Advert

The two rappers write all of their music themselves, according to the South London Press, with their grandsons and a couple of their friends helping out in the way of beats and production.

Pete, a grandad-of-six, told the publication the music has taken him to ‘some of the biggest clubs in the country’, though at the end of the day all he wants to do is ‘stick [his] feet up and watch telly with the wife’.

He added: ‘Who said you’re too old to break the scene?’

Advert

You tell ’em, Pete.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory
Sport

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57
Film and TV

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers
News

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers

France Passes ‘Historic’ Sexual Consent Law To Define Sex With Under-15s As Rape
News

France Passes ‘Historic’ Sexual Consent Law To Define Sex With Under-15s As Rape

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Rap, Sound

Credits

South London Press

  1. South London Press

    Pete and Bas, the grandad rappers taking South London by storm

 