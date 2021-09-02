ABBA Announces New Studio Album And Hologram Show In Iconic Comeback

ABBA

ABBA have made a stunning comeback almost 40 years after breaking up, announcing a new studio album and a run of virtual concerts.

The iconic Swedish pop group revealed their new album – Abba Voyage – will be released on November 5, with the group saying that they returned to the studio after reuniting to capture themselves in digital form for a set of ‘revolutionary’ hologram shows slated to take place in London next year.

The quartet, who split in 1982 and had repeatedly dismissed calls for a return over the years, have recorded 10 new tracks for the album, with lead track I Still Have Faith In You released alongside the comeback announcement today, September 2.

‘When Benny played the melody, I just knew it had to be about us,’ Bjorn Ulvaeus told the BBC of the new single’s origins. ‘It’s about realising that it’s inconceivable to be where we are. No imagination could dream up that, to release an album after 40 years and still be the best of friends, and still be enjoying each other’s company, and have a total loyalty. Who has experienced that? Nobody.’

A second song from the album, called Don’t Shut Me Down, was also released on streaming platforms to mark the occasion.

The forthcoming virtual concerts, also titled Abba Voyage, are set to play in a specially built London venue for six nights a week, with opening night on May 27. The shows will see virtual versions of the band ‘in their prime’ – dubbed ‘Abba-tars’ – created using motion-capture technology perform the band’s greatest hits.