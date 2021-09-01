ABBA Set To Release New Music For The First Time In Nearly 40 Years

@abba/Instagram

Mamma Mia! ABBA has teased a ‘special’ live stream event, with new music set to be on the way after nearly 40 years.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, who make up the Swedish group, have been promoting the mysterious ‘ABBA Voyage’ project for the past week, and fans’ queries will hopefully be answered on a live stream tomorrow, September 2.

The popular group, known for hits including Dancing Queen and Super Trouper, tweeted Yesterday, August 31: ‘Join us on Thursday at 5:45pm (UK time) for a special live stream announcement on YouTube. The journey is about to begin.’ ABBA also told fans they would ‘be part of a historic live stream.’

Last week, ABBA appeared to completely freshen up their social media accounts by launching new platforms dedicated to the Voyage project, telling fans they could sign up to be the first to hear news about the event.

According to an insider, ‘ABBA are finally making their comeback and plan to release their first new music in 39 years, it’s huge.’ The statement came after it was confirmed the group will also embark on a new hologram comeback tour.

According to sources, as reported by Metro, the upcoming project will feature a documentary-style video showcasing the group working on new material as well as the creation of a special venue built in East London for their holograms concert, reportedly set to premiere in May 2022.

PA Images

Superfans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the live stream tomorrow, with one ABBA fan tweeting: ‘My girls, my gays, my beloved theys, this is not a drill. We’re getting the new ABBA music tomorrow.’

Another fan commented: ‘Literally just added “watch ABBA announce new music” into my iCloud calendar.’

Last year, filming for the project was said to have started in London’s Ealing Studios. Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid have reportedly been ‘pinching themselves’ as the ideas have finally come to life.