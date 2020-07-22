ABBA To Release Five New Songs In 2021 Universal Pictures/Polydor/Universal Music

Let’s face it: 2020 has been a real sh*tshow.

We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, holidays and plans have been cancelled all over the world and Abba were forced to delay their reunion.

But, as they say, when the world hits rock bottom, the only way is up and ABBA have reaffirmed that 2021 will be the year to celebrate.

That’s because the Swedish four-piece have revealed they will release not two, but five, original new tracks as part of the iconic reunion.

The band were originally set to put out new music this year, but, like millions of other people around the world, their plans were put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Geoff Lloyd, who co-hosts the Reasons To Be Cheerful podcast recently revealed he’d been chatting to one quarter of ABBA, Björn Ulvaeus, and he certainly gave us a reason to cheer.

‘I got to spend an hour with Björn Ulvaeus from ABBA via Zoom. He’s quarantining – he’s got an island in the Stockholm archipelago,’ Geoff said on the podcast.

‘They’ve recorded five new songs. They should have been out at the end of last year… Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it’s delayed things. But he promised me that the new ABBA music will be out in 2021.’

ABBA released their last studio album in 1982, however three unreleased songs were made public in 1993 and 1994, meaning it has still been 26 long years since any new music from the foursome.

2021 is going to be our year.