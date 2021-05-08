ABBA To Release New Songs This Year, Björn Ulvaeus Confirms

Universal Pictures/Polydor/Universal Music

Mamma Mia! ABBA will ‘definitely’ release new music this year, according to singer-songwriter Björn Ulvaeus.

Back in 2017, the iconic pop group announced they’d be reuniting for a digital concert in 2019, performing as ‘Abbatars’ with five new tracks. However, due to COVID-19 and other delays, fans are still left shouting Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Fortunately, Ulvaeus has confirmed the new tracks will arrive in 2021, and the band – made up of Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – has been meeting in Stockholm to discuss their impending reunion.

The 76-year-old told The Herald Sun, ‘There will be new music this year, that is definite, it’s not a case anymore of it might happen, it will happen.’

He continued, ‘We’re really, really good friends… the four of us stand in the studio for the first time in 40 years and there’s just something in knowing what we’ve been through. It’s hard to describe, but there are such strong, strong bonds between us.’

The new tracks include I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down. While conceding their voices are a little bit different now, Ulvaeus has promised it will still sound ‘very much’ like the ABBA we know and love.

With the popularity of music biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, not to mention the movie adaptations of Mamma Mia, it’s not too bonkers to suggest an ABBA movie. After all, the Money, Money, Money would be there.

However, Ulvaeus isn’t too keen on the idea – while he’s still around, that is. ‘I don’t think we would want that actually, I certainly know myself I wouldn’t want an actor – not while I’m alive – to play me on the big screen and I don’t think the others would like that either,’ he said.

Whenever the songs do arrive, I’m sure we will say Thank You For The Music.