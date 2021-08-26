ABBA Will Return With First New Music Next Week After Almost 40 Years

PA

Mamma mia! The ABBA comeback is upon us, with the group reportedly plotting its return next week.

Back in 2017, the iconic pop group announced they’d be reuniting for a digital concert in 2019, performing as ‘Abbatars’ with five new tracks. However, due to the pandemic and other delays, fans have been left shouting Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Fortunately, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are set to release their first new music in 39 years next Friday, September 3.

‘ABBA are finally making their comeback and plan to release their first new music in 39 years next Friday – it’s huge,’ a source familiar with the group told The Sun.

The Swedish quartet are also preparing their Abba Voyage show, featuring holograms of their younger selves. ‘Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid will all be there on the opening night. And they will finally unveil their Abbatars, which are like holograms of themselves,’ the source said.

‘The show will feature the Abbatars performing and speaking to the audience. It will be like taking a step back in time for those watching. Fans should hold on to their hats because this is going to be one wild ride.’

Ulvaeus previously confirmed new tracks were set to arrive sometime this year. ‘There will be new music this year, that is definite, it’s not a case anymore of it might happen, it will happen,’ he told The Herald Sun, assuring they still ‘very much’ sound like the ABBA we know and love in their new tracks, including I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down,