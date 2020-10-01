AC/DC Announce Major Comeback With New Album PA Images/AC/DC/Twitter

Prepare to get Thunderstruck… AC/DC are officially coming back.

The iconic Back in Black rock band revealed their reunion on social media, marking the return of frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams – all of whom had previously left the group.

The band’s most recent album was back in 2014, when they released Rock or Bust. In their recent post, they showed off what appears to be cover art for a new album titled PWR UP, featuring Johnson, Rudd, Williams, Stevie Young and Angus Young.

Johnson had previously departed in 2016 due to hearing loss, while Williams retired in 2017 following the Rock or Bust World Tour.

Rudd has been in and out of the band, playing from 1975 to 1983 before rejoining in 1994. He was temporarily replaced by Chris Slade amid criminal charges that saw him placed on house arrest. Stevie Young replaced Malcolm Young following his death in 2017.

AC/DC

Earlier in July, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider told ABC Radio that AC/DC’s new album was already recorded, but it had been delayed due to the current pandemic. There’s also been rumours that each track will feature the work of Malcolm.

He said:

This is gonna be a miracle of technology. What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time’.

There’s currently no further details regarding the release of PWR UP or any upcoming AC/DC tours.

