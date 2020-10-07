AC/DC Share New Song ‘Shot In The Dark’ From Upcoming Reunion Album POWER UP

AC/DC Share New Song From Upcoming Reunion Album AC/DC/Twitter

Legendary rockers AC/DC have revealed their first new song ahead of the anticipated reunion album POWER UP.

The icons of the music industry, known for Highway to Hell among countless other classics, have now shared Shot in the Dark to get fans really excited ahead of their recently announced return to music.

Advert

What’s more, the familiar line up of Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams, and Angus Young have reformed to release the upcoming album on 13 November.

Check out Shot in the Dark here:

POWER UP is the first album released by the most famed members of the group since 2008’s Black Ice. In 2014 the band released Rock or Bust, which was written by guitarist Malcolm Young, but who subsequently did not appear on it due to poor health and sadly passed away in 2017.

Advert

According to the band, the new record will be available in all formats, including deluxe lightbox, CD, classic vinyl, and of course digital options, with the first song available right now.

Lead singer Brian Johnson actually left the band in 2016 due to hearing loss, and was replaced by Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose. Later that same year, bassist Cliff Williams retired from music altogether. Drummer Phil Rudd had left the year before, after running into legal issues when he was accused of arranging to have someone murdered in New Zealand – a charge that was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

With the band having not looked itself over recent years, fans will be glad to see the classic line up back together, even though there have been some two dozen members of AC/DC who have come and gone over the years.

Advert

Formed in 1973 by brother Malcolm and Angus Young, AC/DC underwent a lot of personnel changes in the early years but remained most stable between 1994 and 2014, before Malcolm Young retired because of his health.