Action Bronson Tells Joe Rogan How He Lost A Staggering 130lbs

bambambaklava/Instagram

Rapper Action Bronson has explained how he lost an impressive 130lbs in just over a year.

Bronson made the decision to lose weight right at the beginning of the pandemic, and has since lost almost half his body weight.

The Actin Crazy rapper is known for his large stature, but now looks like a completely different man after his commendable weight loss, and opened up to Joe Rogan about why he decided to do it.

PA Images

He explained to the podcast host:

It was a long time coming. I’m happy that it happened now, because if it didn’t happen it would have been something else. I would’ve been in the grave or somewhere else. Who knows where they would’ve put me. I’ve been fat my whole life. I’ve been thinking about losing weight for a long time, for probably about 30 years. […] I was about 380-something [pounds]. It was despicable. I didn’t look it though, I looked about 350. A f*cking round ball, a meatball. I was a meatball.

Bronson also explained that his dog had to be weighed to go on a flight, and in the process of her being weighed he had to be weighed as well while holding her. This was the moment he realised that both he and his dog, an English Setter, needed to lose a few pounds.

He told Rogan, ‘To get the dog onto the plane, we had to put her on the scales because she was a little overweight. […] Then, I started losing weight because of her, because we both got on the scales and I was like, what the f*ck is going on.’

In regards to how he lost the weight, the rapper largely credits his trainer who introduced him to new ways of working out, something he describes as ‘torturous sh*t’.

From the looks of Bronson’s Instagram, you can see how hard the 37-year-old trains and, from his evident weight loss, it’s been worth all the hard work.

He also explained that he reassessed his happiness and wanted to be around for a long time to watch his children grow up, so knew he needed to make some drastic lifestyle changes.

Speaking about his diet to Men’s Health, the rapper broke down what kind of foods he eats now. Getting up at 4.30am most days, Bronson starts his day with a protein shake. After his workout, he’ll then have five to 10 egg whites with chicken and ‘lots of broccoli.’ However, he did note that his diet varies from day to day.

