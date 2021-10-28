Adam Levine Addresses Viral Video Of His Reaction To Fan Grabbing Him
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has addressed a viral video that shows him reacting to being grabbed at by a fan.
During Audacy’s ‘We Can Survive’ concert at Hollywood Bowl, a female fan managed to storm the stage and make a grab for Levine before being promptly dragged away by security.
The 42-year-old singer could barely mask his shock and disgust, exclaiming ‘F*ck!’ before shaking himself off in an exaggerated fashion.
Of course, it absolutely isn’t okay to run up and touch someone without their consent, whether this be a neighbour out on the street or a famous musician.
On top of this, we are still very much living through the coronavirus pandemic, and I for one can completely understand feeling a little freaked-out by those who get too close without warning or permission.
However, many have expressed displeasure with the way Levine reacted to this situation, with some feeling as though he was looking down on the overenthusiastic fan.
One person tweeted that he ‘should cancel his shows if he’s going to treat the people that make him as if they are diseases’, while another scolded him, ‘You need to lay off the attitude and find what is humble.’
However, many others have jumped to his defence.
Now, Levine has addressed the incident in a series of Instagram Stories, declaring:
I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans.
To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. It’s just not who I am, it’s not who I’ve ever been.
He continued:
So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled. And sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on, cos I’m doing my job up there.
It’s what I pride myself on. So I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans. I hope we can all understand that.
Although Levine’s initial reaction wasn’t exactly polite, he hadn’t invited the fan up there and would no doubt have acted very differently had she actually asked permission for a hug.
I honestly couldn’t say hand on heart that I’d have acted any differently if a complete stranger rushed up to me at my place of work and tried to put their hands on me.
