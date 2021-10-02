‘Adele 30’ Theory Sends Fans Crazy For Comeback As Billboards Appear Around The World

Adele/Instagram/@outsideriah/Twitter

A number of mysterious billboards have appeared around the world, making Adele fans to go wild over a potential comeback for the Rolling in the Deep star.

On October 1, at least 30 billboards popped up in various locations, and eagle-eyed fans believe they are a sign of the singer’s long-awaited return.

Advert 10

It has been nearly six years since the 33-year-old’s last album, 25, was released on November 20, 2015. There had also been rumours circulating that music may even arrive on Friday, October 1, with the pandemic being thought to have caused delays.

Alamy

The billboards have since appeared all over the world, with just the number ’30’ to be seen on them, sparking fans to go into a frenzy over a possible new album called, as you’d expect, 30 – which would follow suit from Adele’s previous albums 19, 21 and25.

So far, billboards have been spotted across buildings in Dubai and also in Ireland, Mirror reports.

Advert 10

The billboards are simple – featuring just the number 30 written in a golden yellow on a blue and black hued background.

It was noted that billboards have been seen at locations such as the Colosseum and the Louvre too, as per a Tweet by PopBase.

Fans have since taken to Twitter in excitement at the possibility of the singer’s return. One said: ‘Omg, it’s really happening!’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

Doubt it. Adele herself said she was not gonna do anymore number by her age albums. She said it was just the trio she wanted. Though she may have changed her mind who knows. We just want more queen Adele music.

A third commented: ‘The music industry is finally back.’

Advert 10

It was also speculated by a fan that Taylor Swift’s change of release date for her upcoming album Red could be a hint that Adele was making a comeback.

The fan pointed out that Swift could have changed her release date to a week earlier, so it wouldn’t be released on the same date as the Someone Like You star’s latest potential album.

Adele fans all over the world are now waiting with baited breath. After two years in a pandemic, we all need some sad, soulful tunes, which have actually now been proven to be really good for us.