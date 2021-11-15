Adele Addresses 75kg Weight Loss Criticisms
A highly-anticipated interview between Oprah Winfrey and Adele saw the singer address criticisms she has received over her 75kg weight loss.
The pop star sat down with the renowned interviewer in a special titled One Night Only, which aired in the United States last night, November 14.
It came ahead of the release of Adele’s upcoming album, 30, and after she stunned fans with her dramatic weight loss in images shared on her social media.
During the interview, Oprah acknowledged that some people had described feeling ‘upset’ or ‘abandoned’ when Adele revealed her weight loss, prompting the singer to point out that people always seem to have something to say about her weight.
She commented, per Metro: ‘I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m either too big or too small; I’m either hot or I’m not.’
Adele went on to stress that she ‘was body positive then and [she is] body positive now’, adding:
It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves – but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t add another worry.
Speaking to Oprah, the 33-year-old explained she used exercise ‘mainly’ as a way of helping her control her anxiety after she broke up with her husband Simon Konecki, when she suffered ‘the most terrifying anxiety attacks’ that ‘paralysed’ her and ‘made [her] so confused because [she] wouldn’t be able to have any control’ over her body.
Adele found her gym sessions ‘really contributed’ towards her ‘getting [her] mind right’, and so began working out every day.
She explained:
I had such trust [with her trainer]. And when I worked with him, I had less anxiety. I wasn’t even bothered by my weight but by doing that, it helped me with a lot of things.
I’d have a set schedule, like a 9am workout and 1pm hike. It gave me good discipline.
The singer admitted she is ’embarrassed’ that she and her husband got divorced ‘so quickly’ after getting married, telling Oprah she takes marriage ‘very seriously’.
Adele has previously explained she and her ex got married in 2018 before announcing their separation in April 2019.
Topics: Celebrity, Adele, Diet, Now, Weight Loss