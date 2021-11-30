Adele Announces Major US Residency And Fans Are ‘Fuming’

@Adele/Instagram

Fans of Adele have been left ‘fuming’ after she announced an exclusive residency in the US.

It comes amid the chart-topping success of her latest album 30, landing at number one on the Billboard 200 and UK Official Albums Chart, with three of her tracks occupying the top five singles. In just three days, it’s become the fastest and best-selling album of the year, topping the likes of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Taylor’s Swift‘s Red (Taylor’s Version).

Her announcement also comes after the broadcast of An Audience With Adele on ITV, a critically-acclaimed, televised gig at the London Palladium.

‘See you at Caesars in Vegasss,’ the Easy on Me singer wrote alongside a poster detailing her upcoming residency at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, kicking off January 21, 2022. It’s set to last until April 16, 2022, for a whopping 12 weeks.

This also precedes her 30 tour, with two dates already set for London’s Hyde Park next summer.

Adele’s Instagram post has only been live for an hour at the time of writing, but it’s already racked up more than 1.2 million likes. Most comments are filled with excitement, with one saying it ’emotionally threw them over the edge’, and another joking, ‘Set fire to my wallet.’

Others have been asking the singer to do a worldwide tour, due to the expense of getting to Las Vegas and the likelihood of ever seeing her perform. ‘Fuming that we can’t do a trip to Vegas and go to this residency,’ one wrote. ‘No you won’t because I can’t afford tickets to show, but have a great run,’ another tweeted. ‘How could you do this to your European fans,’ a third wrote.

In a post unveiling the album, Adele wrote, ‘I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.

‘I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.’

The Verified Fan presale for Adele’s residency will begin on Tuesday, December 7, at 6.00pm GMT. To find out more, click here.