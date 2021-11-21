Adele ‘Breaks Down In Tears’ On Stage After Getting A Surprise Blast From The Past

ITV/Alamy

Adele has been making us all sob this week following the long-awaited release of her fourth studio album, 30.

However, it was her turn to break down in tears while recording An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on November 6.

While filming the special, set to be aired this Sunday (November 21) on ITV, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter reportedly wept with emotion after she was surprised by her year eight teacher.

As reported by The Sun, the heartwarming reunion unfolded after actor Emma Thompson reportedly quizzed Adele about the individuals who had inspired her as a young aspiring singer.

In response, Adele recalled an inspirational teacher who had taught her during her time at Chestnut Grove School in Balham, South London, a woman who’d had a profound impact on her enormously successful career.

It was at this point that Thompson smiled, revealing that the beloved teacher was actually right there in the audience, no doubt proud as punch of her former pupil.

An audience member told The Sun:

It was a really emotional moment. Adele spoke movingly about how her teacher was her inspiration as a teenager. When she realised she was actually in the audience, she brought her up on stage immediately, and broke down in tears. It was the big surprise of the night.

Adele had initially hoped to pursue a career as heart surgeon, and studied biology at Chestnut Grove before transferring to The Brit School at the age of 13.

An Audience With Adele is set to air Sunday, November 21 at 7.25pm on ITV and ITV Hub.