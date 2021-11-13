Adele Fan Gutted After Finding ‘Leaked’ New Album On Shop Shelf

Alamy/@ariesszn247/TikTok

The long wait for a new Adele album is very nearly over, but some fans thought they might be about to get an early taster after copies of the new record accidentally made their way onto the shelves of one store a week early.

Shoppers in a Target were shocked when they noticed vinyl copies of the singer’s fourth album, 30, sat on display a full week ahead of the record’s November 19 release date, and spotted an opportunity to become some of the first people in the world to hear the year’s most eagerly-awaited music.

Advert 10

In a video posted to TikTok, @ariesszn247 could barely contain her surprise and excitement upon making the discovery. ‘Some Target employee has f**ked up,’ she said, showing off a shelf full of freshly-pressed Adele vinyls, joking, ‘We may or may not be leaking Adele’s new album.’

The video quickly got more than 3.5 million views, with her followers desperate for a follow-up to see whether she’d actually managed to get her hands on the album.

Advert 10

But luckily for Adele, it seems like the Target checkout staff were quick on their feet, with the TikToker explaining that when she tried to buy the album, the employee quickly realised there had been a mix up.

‘I would never leak the new Adele album, we couldn’t buy it, I don’t own a record player,’ she said, adding in a follow-up video, ‘Target does not let you buy things that are not on the market yet…and I’m in far too much debt to steal an Adele album that comes out in like a week.’

@ariesszn247/TikTok

Although she did the right thing, her followers have been trying to figure out ways she could have managed to listen to the album without technically stealing or leaking it, with one person suggesting ‘if you play the record in the store is is stealing?’

Advert 10

‘That was the university testing your character and integrity,’ another person joked.

As disappointed as people are that she wasn’t able to buy the album, there’s only six days to go until 30 hits stores and streaming platforms. And in the meantime, there are 30 songs on Red (Taylor’s Version) that are available to listen to (legally) right now.