Adele Meme Called Out Over Fatphobic Narrative

@Adele/Instagram

Amid the highly-anticipated release of Adele’s fourth studio album 30, fans have been calling out a meme circulating about the star.

While many fans have no doubt been revelling in the Easy On Me singer‘s return to the charts, some have been focusing on something else entirely: her appearance.

Advert 10

Speaking about her weight loss journey, the star earlier told Vogue that she purposely didn’t share it online: ‘People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand… I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body’.

@adele/Instagram

However, in spite of trying to maintain her privacy, her appearance quickly became the talk of the town with unwarranted observations and fatphobic comments coming alongside misguided ‘praise’, although the 33-year-old pointed out that this happened even before she chose to lose weight. ‘People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight.’

Since being catapulted back into the spotlight amid the release of her latest album, this is showing no signs of slowing down, with a new meme having begun circulating about the star.

Advert 10

The image features two side by side pictures of the singer along with the caption: ‘Adele went from singing “I will find someone like you” to “find yourself someone like me, b*tch”.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Light🕊 (@alexlight_ldn)

However, many have blasted the message the meme sends as fatphobic, with body confidence and anti-diet culture influencer Alex Light explaining more about why the viral image is so dangerous.

Advert 10

The influencer wrote:

And yes, I know it is only meant as a light-hearted meme but, unfortunately, it’s furthering a narrative that very much damages a significant amount of people. Fat people, especially, as it reinforces fatphobia, but also people of all sizes – it tells us that we have to be thin to look good and be desirable… be worthy of a partner. It’s not good, it’s not helpful, I don’t find it funny in any way – and I encourage you to call out any use of it.

Many agreed, with one person commenting: ‘I am also sick and tired of this. She has always been beautiful.’

‘Seeing it always bothered me; but you’ve put it so well into words why it did’, wrote another, while a third said: ‘I will keep saying it, she was stunning before and is stunning now. The loss changes nothing for me as a fan. But according to her it has made it love herself and thats great too.’

Advert 10