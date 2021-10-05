Adele Shares Teaser For First New Music In Six Years

Alamy

She’s finally back. After six years and a lot of speculation from fans, Adele has returned to the mic with a teaser for her hotly-anticipated new music.

The 33-year-old dropped the clip today, October 5, teasing a track titled Easy On Me as well as a release date for the single ahead of her new album, which is widely rumoured to be called 30.

The news comes after numerous billboards and posters began popping up across the globe bearing the number 30, with the Hello singer also cryptically changing her socials ahead of today’s announcement.

The teaser shows the star loading a cassette tape into a car stereo before driving along an empty road while an instrumental piano introduction plays, giving fans a taste of that trademark Adele sound.

The black and white clip may have only been 20 seconds long, but it has already solicited a huge reaction from fans online, with nearly four million views on Twitter alone at the time of writing.

Check out the teaser below:

‘THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!’ wrote one excited user. ‘Can’t wait to cry to a new song,’ quipped another.

Meanwhile, a third commented:

ADELE IS BACK Y’ALL I’M SCREAMING

‘I’m ready to build fake scenarios in my head to feel the song more,’ wrote a fourth.

Easy On Me is set to drop on October 15, with a release date for her widely-expected fourth studio album yet to be confirmed.

If this new track is anything like the Adele we all know and love, I’m guessing we’ll need to get our tissues at the ready…

