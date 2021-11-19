Adele’s New Album Is Out And The Crying Memes Are Here To Prove It

Adele/Nickelodeon

I hope you’ve got some tissues on hand because after six years of waiting Adele’s new album is finally here.

The singer’s highly anticipated new album, 30, arrived today, November 19, marking the first record she has released since her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

Over the course of 12 tracks Adele leads listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions as the lyrics detail the consequences of the breakup, with the singer having previously explained that 30 was written as an attempt to explain her separation to her nine-year-old son, Angelo.

Alamy

One song, My Little Love, even features a voice recording of Adele speaking with her son, telling him she’s been ‘having a lot of big feelings recently’ and she feels like she doesn’t ‘really know what [she’s] doing’.

She continues: ‘I love your daddy because he gave you to me. You’re half me and you’re half daddy’s.’

Having such a deep insight into Adele’s life is undoubtedly hard-hitting, so it’s no surprise that social media is overflowing with emotional comments and memes of people crying as listeners make their way through the album.

A couple of Twitter users turned to The Office’s Michael Scott to help portray their feelings, with one using an image of the World’s Best Boss tearing up as they wrote: ‘me as soon as i heard adele’s child on ‘my little love’.’

Another shared an image of Scott looking distressed while in a car, quoting Adele as they wrote: ‘I created this storm, it’s only fair I have to sit in its rain’.

Snapshots from Taylor Swift’s recently-released music video for All Too Well have also been a favourite among listeners this morning, with many using an image of Sadie Sink crying on a bed to indicate their reactions.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Adele fans used animals and cartoons to represent their emotions as they turned to memes of Boo from Monster’s Inc., SpongeBob SquarePants and drawings of a sad little character quite literally drowning in their tears.

After having waited so long for Adele’s new album there’s no denying it’s worth a listen, but considering the reaction it’s had so far I’d advise doing so in a space where such crying won’t be a cause for concern.