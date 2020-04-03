Legendary Soul Singer Bill Withers Dies Aged 81 PA Images

Bill Withers, the singer behind Ain’t No Sunshine and Lean On Me, has died aged 81.

The American soul legend passed away on Monday, March 30 in Los Angeles, following heart complications, according to a statement from his family.

The statement read: ‘We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.’

The singer-songwriter won three Grammy awards in his tenure, for Lean On Me, Ain’t No Sunshine and Just The Two Of Us respectively. In 2015, Withers was also honoured with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also famously known for such tracks as Use Me and Lovely Day.

The statement added: ‘As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.’

Withers’ career began in 1967, when he relocated to Los Angeles just two years after leaving the US Navy. It wasn’t long until Sussex Records picked the musician up, signing him on for a record deal that saw his first album, Just As I Am, released in 1971. In 1972, he won his first Grammy for Ain’t No Sunshine (a single which had already sold one million copies).

He’d go on to record a further two albums under Sussex – Still Bill and +’Justments – before the label folded, spurring him to move to Columbia Records, where’d record a further five albums. In 1985, he ‘retired’ from signing onto labels or recording for them due to his disdain for Columbia – however, through the legacy of his music, his lyrics live on even today.

Commenting on his Hall of Fame status in 2015, Withers told Rolling Stone:

I see it as an award of attrition. What few songs I wrote during my brief career, there ain’t a genre that somebody didn’t record them in. I’m not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don’t think I’ve done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia.

While his songs are fondly remembered now – Lean On Me has been circulating recently amid the outbreak – he didn’t keep track of his influence after retiring: ‘These days, I wouldn’t know a pop chart from a Pop-Tart.’ Withers is survived by his wife Marcia and two children, Todd and Kori.

