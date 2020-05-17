Akon Accepts Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Challenge To Battle Him On Instagram Akon/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon could be about to go head-to-head in a hits battle, if Akon’s Instagram story is anything to go by.

The Lonely singer took to the picture sharing app on Saturday night, May 16, where he revealed 6ix9ine had challenged him to a battle live on Instagram.

6ix9ine hasn’t publicly commented on the claims, so it’s unclear whether the battle will go ahead, or whether Akon has been elaborately trolled – only time will tell.

Sharing a screengrab from a video chat, Akon wrote, ‘6ix9ine just challenged me to a battle tomorrow at 3.30pm Live on IG. It’s on.’

It could well materialise, given that Instagram battles seem to be the trend of the moment.

On Saturday night, May 16, Ludacris and Nelly went hit for hit during their battle, where they both pulled out banger after a banger.

Akon Accepts 6ix9ine’s Challenge To Battle Him On Instagram Ludacris/Instagram

The rappers faced a couple of technical difficulties (nothing ever goes smoothly, does it?), but they both included a few gems from their back catalogue, which gave fans a little bit of lockdown nostalgia. Meanwhile, Ludacris also debuted a couple of brand new songs, including one featuring Lil Wayne and produced by Timberland, and another featuring Chance the Rapper.

He also gave a cheeky little hint that a collaboration project with Usher and Lil Jon could be hidden away somewhere, adding that he might eventually release it. Come on, give the people what they want.

After the battle, Timberland and Swizz Beats popped their heads in to discuss who should be involved in the next battle. Snoop Dogg vs Busta Rhymes was suggested, and Snoop himself even joined in to suggest Ice Cube vs LL Cool J.

Akon Accepts 6ix9ine’s Challenge To Battle Him On Instagram Netflix

Ludacris recently took a break from the rap world to star in Netflix’s latest action movie: John Henry. However, if the Rotten Tomatoes reviews are anything to go by… he might want to stick to music from now on.

According to its synopsis, the film sees ‘a quiet man with a violent past’ who ‘has his life changed when an immigrant girl who is on the run from gang violence in South Los Angeles stumbles into his life’.

Since its release on the streaming service, the film has successfully climbed to #2 out of Netflix US’s top 10, at the time of writing. And yet, John Henry has managed to rack up a score of… 0% from critics on film-rating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Anyway, we’ll be waiting tentatively to see if the Akon-6ix9ine battle goes down. With hits like Smack That, Lonely and Locked Up, I know who my money is on.