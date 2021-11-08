Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Defends Travis Scott And Compares Astroworld Deaths To Rust Shooting

Alamy

Alec Baldwin’s daughter has defended Travis Scott after at least eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured at his Astroworld festival in Texas.

At least two criminal investigations are underway into the deadly crowd surge at the opening night of the festival, November 5. There’s been an outpouring of tributes for the victims, including a 14-year-old boy, and calls for the rapper to be banned from performing at Coachella. ‘My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened,’ he wrote in a statement.

Advert 10

Ireland Baldwin, 26, has since compared the reaction to her father accidentally shooting and killing Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Alamy

In now-deleted Instagram Stories, Baldwin blamed the criticism of Scott in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy on ‘misinformation’ and ‘twisted cancel culture bullsh*t’, while also alleging he ‘incites the rage’ at his gigs, echoing past accusations that Scott encourages rowdy, dangerous atmospheres when he’s performing.

‘First, you were armoury/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad. And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?’ she wrote, referencing claims that Scott continued to perform while attendees were ‘screaming for help and to stop the show’.

Advert 10

‘I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors,’ she continued.

‘C’mon people… do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bullsh*t. People lost their children at this who and you’ve got say is that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and be [sic] belongs in prison? Jesus.’

In a second post, as per the MailOnline, she wrote, ‘I have a pretty solid idea… maybe we should stick to what we actually know, stop making assumptions, stop spreading misinformation, and educate ourselves on things we know nothing about.’

Advert 10

”Ok… I’m done reading sh*t on the internet I think forever. I am in no way defending Travis Scott because honestly I don’t know him or care personally and the only aspect of this i care about is that people died because this brand new festival neglected to have the proper safety protocols in place,’ she wrote in a third post.

Baldwin later explained she deleted her Stories because ‘people on the internet are scary and misinformed… all that matters are the families of those who died in the Astroworld tragedy. My heart breaks for them. The point I was trying to make was stop rage-blaming. Make informed opinions and posts. So many people are at fault. Not just one person’.